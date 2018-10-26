US Midterms: Activist groups energise women's vote

Polls in the United States show women are more likely to vote for the Democratic Party than Republicans in next month's midterm elections. As for candidates, there will be a record number of women on the ballot papers. Activists say it's a reaction to the policies of the Trump administration. Courtney Kealy has been speaking with some of those women. #USelections #Midterm #DemocraticParty