Why is the United States withdrawing from the nuclear treaty with Russia

The US National Security Adviser John Bolton says Russia has been violating the agreement by deploying a system that could enable it to launch a nuclear strike on Europe at short notice. But Moscow has dismissed those claims, saying the US withdrawal is 'very dangerous' and could lead to retaliation. Guests: Greg Theilmann - State Department adviser to the US Delegation at the Geneva INF negotiations Andrie Frolov - Researcher at the Centre for Analysis, Strategies and Technologies Alex Titus - Policy advisor at America First Policies