October 26, 2018
WORLD
Migrant caravan crisis | US plans to dump nuclear treaty | Orthodox Church split
Thousands of Central Americans are fleeing violence and poverty. They are heading for the US border. But what will happen when they reach it? Plus, the US pulls out of a Cold War nuclear treaty with Russia. Did Moscow violate the pact? And, the Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Istanbul for recognising the independence of the Ukrainian Church.
