October 26, 2018
Istanbul Syria Summit: Turkey to host Russian, German, French leaders
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting the leaders of Russia, Germany and France in Istanbul on Saturday. They will discuss the current situation in Syria and possible ways forward. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah takes a look at some of their common interests and differences. #Syria #IstanbulSyriaSummit
