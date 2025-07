Erdogan: Khashoggi killers should be revealed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi's body as well as the identities of those involved in the killing. He says he's expecting Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor to visit Ankara on Sunday to meet his Turkish counterpart. Christine Pirovolakis reports. #Khashoggi #Erdogan #SaudiArabia