Turkey’s clever strategy helped control the narrative and forced Saudi to face the music

Saudi Arabia's attorney general says it's now treating the case as a murder investigation. The declaration comes as Turkish and Saudi prosecutors start piecing together the details. Riyadh has repeatedly changed its story. The kingdom initially denied all knowledge of the writer's whereabouts when he went missing on October 2, but later admitted he was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - blaming rogue agents. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who many accuse of orchestrating the incident, has also come out saying the killing was a henious crime. But this hasn't stopped the diplomatic backlash - with the European Union urging an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia and the United States promising visa restrictions and sanctions. Guests: Hilal Kaplan Daily Sabah columnist Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council