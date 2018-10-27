An exclusive look inside Istanbul’s new airport

We take a look inside Istanbul’s new airport before its official opening. When fully completed, the Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) will be the world's biggest airport employing 1.5 million people and serving 200 million passengers yearly. Istanbul is a major global hub with an extensive flight network, and IGA will be at the centre connecting East and West. #GrandIstanbulAirport #NewAirport #Turkey