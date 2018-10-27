Istanbul Syria Summit: Turkey hosting Russian, German, French leaders

After years of war - the leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey are meeting in Istanbul to try and map out a future for Syria. More than 465-thousand Syrians have been killed in the fighting, and over 12 million have been displaced since the conflict started 7 years ago. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports. #IstanbulSyriaSummit #Syria