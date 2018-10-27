Pittsburgh Shooting: At least 11 people dead in synagogue shooting

At least eleven people have been killed and several others wounded after a gunman opened fire during a service at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh. The gunman, identified as Robert Bowers, later surrendered to police. Four police officers are among the wounded. Christine Pirovolakis has the details. #PittsburghShooting #SynagogueShooting