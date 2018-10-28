Pittsburgh Shooting: At least 11 people dead in synagogue shooting

A suspect in a gun attack that killed at least 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue, has been charged with 29 offences. Robert Bowers is accused of entering the synagogue on Saturday, and opening fire. The attack is the deadliest on a Jewish group in US history, and security is being tightened at synagogues across the US. Natasha Hussain has the details. #PittsburghShooting #SynagogueShooting