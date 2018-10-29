Migrant Caravan: Thousands travel from Mexico to US

A caravan of migrants traveling through Mexico chose to rest on Sunday, amid reports a child had been abducted. The caravan - up to six thousand strong - is still thousands of kilometers from the US border. The journey is so perilous not everyone can see it through. Harry Horton has been to visit a shelter in the border city of Tapachula to talk to the migrants left behind.