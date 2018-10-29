WORLD
Voluntourism: Who is it really helping?
In a well-travelled world, tourists are now looking for something different when they go on holiday. It's seen the rise of voluntourism - volunteering while on vacation which makes everybody feel good right? Or is it taking advantage of the volunteers and the people they are supposed to be helping? Joining us is Teddy Ruge, Social Change Advocate and Entrepreneur; Shannon O’Donnell, Traveller, writer and speaker; Tom Dallison, Head of Science at the Coral Cay Conservation and Georgette Mulheir Chief Executive of Lumos. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #voluntourism #volunteeringabroad #whiteprivilege
Voluntourism: Who is it really helping?
October 29, 2018
