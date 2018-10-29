Tokyo International Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

Often referred to as "Godzilla's playground", the thriving metropolis of Tokyo, is currently screening about 100 movies as part of the latest edition of the Japanese's capital's high profile film festival. It's the only event of its kind in the country to be recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers association which is the main reason why it manages to attract top tier movie-making talent. Yoshi Yatabe, one of the minds behind the festival and its programming director lend Showcase his perspective on this year's edition of the event.