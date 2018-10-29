BIZTECH
FIFA delays vote on $25B tournament proposals | Money Talks
FIFA has delayed a $25 billion plan to overhaul international football competitions, after fierce opposition from European clubs and associations. At a FIFA Council meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, the president of the sport's world governing body announced that a task force would instead be set-up to examine the proposals and report back at the next meeting in March. Tariq Panja, global sports reporter for The New York Times joins us from Kigali where he has been following the meeting. #FIFA #Football
October 29, 2018
