US GDP rises 3.5% in the third quarter | Money Talks
It's another sign the United States is going from strength to strength - the latest official figures show GDP in the world's biggest economy rose 3.5% during the third quarter. The Commerce Department's initial reading beat expectations, with strong consumer spending driving the result. It's the last set of data to be released before the US mid-term elections. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, President Donald Trump and the Republican party are hoping it'll pay-off at the ballot box. For more, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #US #GDP #Economy
October 29, 2018
