Pittsburgh Shooting: Robert Bowers to be held in jail without bail

Funerals for those killed in the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh over the weekend will begin this week. The US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the city to pay his respects. But he has faced criticism from anti-discrimination groups who say his political rhetoric has incited hate crimes. Sally Ayhan reports. #PittsburghShooting #SynagogueShooting