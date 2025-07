Burning Truth: Blame game in India's toxic haze

In India's capital, New Delhi and large parts of the north usually suffer a dangerous toxic smog at this time of year. Schools are often forced to close and many people stay indoors. The government has targeted some of those it holds responsible, but as Akanksha Saxena reports, some say they're not the worst wrongdoers. #India #ToxicHaze #ToxicSmog