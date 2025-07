Did talks on Syrian war make progress?

Geneva, Astana, Sochi and now Istanbul. Finding a solution to the Syrian war has so far proved elusive. But the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany met hoping to do just that. It was the first time this group of nations had all been at the same table. But were they able to make real progress. Sandra Gathmann reports. #IstanbulSummit #Syria #Erdogan