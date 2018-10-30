Brazil’s shift to the right

It was the culmination of an almost 30 year journey, from when Jair Bolsonaro left the military to enter politics. He served seven terms as a congressman, marked by violent rhetoric, including calling for the assassination of the elected president. Now he's the first non-centrist or leftist leader since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship more than three decades ago. It’s a seismic shift in South America and it has many in and out of the country terrified. Find out why from this report by Ediz Tiyansan #Brazil #JairBolosonaro #FarRight