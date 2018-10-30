Where's Brazil headed under its new leader Jair Bolsonaro?

'Pinochet should have killed more people'. That's just one of the many outrageous statements made by Brazil's new president. After a divisive campaign, filled with corruption allegations and even a stabbing, Jair Bolsonaro stood victorious. He’s the first non-centrist or leftist leader since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship more than three decades ago. So how will he shape the country? Guests: Julio Morais - Founder of the NGO, the Public Administration Institute Myriam Marques - Co-founder of Defend Democracy in Brazil Elcior Santana - Senior associate at the Centre for Strategic Studies #BrazilElection #JairBolosonaro