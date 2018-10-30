US Midterms: Florida holds referendum on felon voting rights

In the US state of Florida, voters are set to decide on a measure which would allow former convicted felons the right to vote. Florida is one of just three states that permanently bars most felons from casting ballots. As Steve Mort reports, it would expand the voter rolls in a key swing state that voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016.