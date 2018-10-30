Indonesia Plane Crash: More human remains found as search widens

Search teams in Indonesia are trying to recover the main wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea on Monday. All 189 people on board are feared dead after the Lion Air flight vanished from radar just 13 minutes after leaving Jakarta. Divers are now searching for the plane's 'black box' to find out what caused the disaster. Arabella Munro reports. #Indonesia #LionAirCrash