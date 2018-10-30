Indonesia Plane Crash: More human remains found as search widens

Emergency teams in Indonesia are searching for the wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed into the sea. More information is coming out about a technical fault the Lion Air jet had on a flight the previous day. All 189 passengers on board the flight are believed to have died - and their relatives are now seeking answers as to what exactly happened to the flight. Arabella Munro reports. #Indonesia #LionAirCrash