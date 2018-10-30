Bassam Jarbawi | Cinema | Showcase

Novice motion picture directors seeking to make their first feature debuts are often given the advice "write and film what you know to stay true to yourself as an artist". And that is exactly what director Bassam Jarbawi did. With roots in a geography that has its fair share of hardships, the Palestinian moviemaker brought to the Bosphorus Film Festival his existentialist drama, Screwdriver. It's set in the Al-Amari Refugee camp in Ramallah and follows a political prisoner recently released from an Israeli jail. Critics call the feature a complex character study. The filmmaker joins Showcase in the Istanbul studio to talk about his latest movie Screwdriver and what it took to present to viewers the true struggles that Palestinians are forced to go through in their everyday lives.