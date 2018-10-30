Istanbul’s new airport expected to be world's busiest | Money Talks

After three years of construction, Istanbul's new airport has officially opened. Destined to be the world's biggest, it's hoped the sprawling airport on the shores of the Black Sea will transform Istanbul into a global aviation hub. Caitlin McGee was at the opening, which coincided with the 95th anniversary of the Turkish Republic. #IstanbulAirport #Aviation #Turkey