October 30, 2018
Indian prime minister on two-day visit to Tokyo | Money Talks
Japan and India signed a multi-billion dollar currency swap deal and agreed to expand co-operation in a wide range of industries, including agriculture and digital technology. The agreements were made during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Tokyo, to get Japan's support for his 'Make in India' campaign. Mayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo. #India #Japan #Business
