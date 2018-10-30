BIZTECH
Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazilian presidential election | Money Talks
He's been dubbed 'Trump of the Tropics' - Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil's new president. His victory moves the country sharply to the political right, but Bolsonaro has promised to fight corruption and boost economic growth. While his supporters are celebrating, many are worried about the future. Reagan Des Vignes has more. TRT World correspondent Sandra Gathmann was in Brazil following the election campaign, and explains what Bolsonaro's victory could mean for the country's economy. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Farright
Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazilian presidential election | Money Talks

October 30, 2018
October 30, 2018
