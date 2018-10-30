BIZTECH
Merkel won't run for fifth term as German Chancellor | Money Talks
She's been the steady hand behind the wheel of Europe's economic powerhouse for the last 13 years, and now German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her current term in office will be her last. Her decision to quit politics in 2021 comes after a disastrous showing by her governing CDU party in regional elections at the weekend. Merkel's overall popularity has also dwindled over the last few years, despite Germany's historic economic expansion. Mobin Nasir has the details. And for more on Angela Merkel's exit, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Merkel #Germany #GermanChancellor
October 30, 2018
