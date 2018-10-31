October 31, 2018
Nurse Serial Killer: Former nurse admits to killing 100 patients
A former nurse in Germany has admitted killing a hundred patients in his care. Niels Hoegel made the admission on the opening day of his trial in the city of Oldenburg. Prosecutors say - his motive was to impress colleagues because he attempted to revive his victims after poisoning them. Ben Tornquist reports. #KillerNurse #SerialKiller
