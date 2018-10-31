Pittsburgh Shooting: Marches in solidarity with victims, families

U.S. President Donald Trump has visited Pittsburg and the synagogue where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. Trump was accompanied by his family, including his Jewish son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. But the visit was controversial and even the mayor refused to meet him. Nicole Johnston has more from Pittsburgh. #PittsburghShooting #SynagogueShooting