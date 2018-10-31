What’s behind Angola’s decision to expel migrant workers?

Angola’s government has expelled thousands of migrants, saying they were illegally mining diamonds. The reason is that the Angolan government is in massive debt and is trying to regain the country's wealth. But the UN says excessive force is being used. And worse yet, the migrants are being pushed back into Congo's Kasai region; a powder keg that the UN's torture investigator says is on the verge of genocide. Guests: Babar Baloch UN refugee agency's spokesman for Africa Lucia Kula Human Rights lawyer Marrisa Moorman Historian at Indiana University. #Angola #Diamond #Migrantworkers