October 31, 2018
The War in Syria: Displaced Syrians return home to rebuild lives
After more than seven years of war in Syria, some families are slowly returning to their villages. But peace still isn't a guarantee, especially in opposition areas surrounded by the regime. Sarah Balter tells us what it's like for families returning to a village in a demilitarised zone in northern Hama province. #Syria #DemilitarisedZone #IDP
