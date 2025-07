Turkey's first deep-sea drilling ship sets off | Money Talks

Turkey has kicked-off its first deep-sea gas drilling operation in the Mediterranean. The drill ship called 'Fatih' set out on its first mission on Tuesday, towards a borehole 100 km off the coast of Antalya. Ali Mustafa reports on board the 'Fatih' for its maiden mission. #DeepSeaGasDrilling #DrillShipFatih