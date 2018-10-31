Halloween | Culture | Showcase

Like a lot of things in the 21st century, how Halloween began and how it’s celebrated today, are worlds apart. For the most part, it's pretty safe to say that the true meaning of Halloween has been lost. These days, it's mostly associated with carved pumpkins and bags brimming with candy. An excuse for a pre-Christmas shopping binge, albeit with a darker twist. But, it wasn't always like that. To find out what role Halloween plays out in the art world, Showcase is joined by author Lesley Bannatyne from Somerville, Massachusetts.