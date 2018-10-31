The Day of the Dead | Culture | Showcase

Halloween isn't the only festivity that's in full swing right now. It's also the time of "Dia de la Muertos" aka Day of the Dead. Many people call it the "Mexican Halloween" and it's true the two events share common roots, but they're actually totally different holidays. To find out how the Day of the Dead differs from Halloween, commentator Antonio Weiss joins Showcase from London.