Pakistan Blasphemy Ruling: Khan warns extremists over violent protests

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned hardline religious groups against holding protests -- after the Supreme Court acquitted a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy. Demonstrators took to the streets in four cities following the ruling. Asia Bibi had been on death row for the conviction in 2010. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #AsiaBibi #Blasphemy #Pakistan