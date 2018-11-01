Milky Clothes: Italian designer turns milk waste into fabric

We've all be told not to waste food … but would you go as far as to wear sour milk? A fashion designer in Italy is turning milk, that otherwise would go to waste, into fabric. She does it without using any chemicals. And as Sarah Morice explains the end product is a breathable material that feels like silk and moisturises the skin.