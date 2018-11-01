Austerity in Italy: Revolt Over EU Rules?

Are the EU and the world's eighth largest economy on a collision course? Austerity's wrong says Italy's populist government, and not the only answer to a county's fiscal problems? But the EU has rejected Italy's draft budget following a month-long standoff that threatens another financial crisis for the bloc.