The Horses, Ottoman Calligraphy and Suleymanname | Exhibitions | Showcase

It's often said that everything old is new again. And that cannot be more true when it comes to an ancient cistern in Istanbul. And although it dates back to the fiftieth century, it's been given new life as a museum gallery. Istanbul's Theodosius Cistern is playing host to a new exhibit called, "The Horses, Ottoman Calligraphy and Suleymanname." Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to check it out.