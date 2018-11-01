Rethinking the European Union

On November 1, 1993, the European Community became the European Union. But 25 years later, the EU may be facing its biggest crisis ever with Brexit, failure to find common ground to address the refugee and migrants' influx, a rise of the far-right and a possible economic crisis. But citizens from 25 out of the 28 countries said they've benefited from the EU membership. So, can the EU prevail? #EU #Migrants #Brexit