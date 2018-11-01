November 1, 2018
Indonesia Plane Crash: Flight data recorder recovered from Java Sea
Divers with the Indonesian navy have recovered one of the black boxes from the Lion Air plane that crashed with 189 people on board. It's usually a crucial development in any investigation. But as Natasha Hussain reports, there are concerns this flight data recorder may not be enough to solve why the plane went down. #Indonesia #LionAirCrash
