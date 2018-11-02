WORLD
1 MIN READ
Google Walkout: Staff protest over company's treatment of women
Thousands of google employees walked out on the job on Thursday in protest at claims of sexual harassment. They say sexual misconduct allegations made against senior executives are the high profile example of a wider problem of gender inequality and harassment across the country. Sally Ayhan has the story. #Google #GenderInequality
November 2, 2018
