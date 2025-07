The return of Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa is the man many blame for atrocities during Sri Lanka's brutal civil war. When he was defeated in presidential elections in 2015 by Maithrapala Sirisena, there was renewed hope for the country. But in a shock move, Rajapaksa is back and many fear the country could descend into violence once again. Hyder Abbasi reports #MahindaRajapaksa #SriLanka