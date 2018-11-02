Turkey hikes 2018 inflation outlook to 23.5% | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has sharply raised its inflation forecast for this year and the next. It now predicts inflation will come in at 23.5% for 2018. That's 10 percentage points higher than its previous projection. The bank does see inflation coming down dramatically in 2019. But in the meantime, rising prices could have knock-on effects on jobs and growth. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story, we are joined by economist Abdullah Karatas. #Inflation #Turkey Economy