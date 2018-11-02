November 2, 2018
Bitcoin launched 10 years ago as white paper | Money Talks
Bitcoin, the world's first and biggest cryptocurrency, turned 10 on Wednesday. Investors fear the party's over. Despite many ups and downs over the years, Bitcoin's value had been rising but it seems the digital currency is now facing its first annual loss. Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, joins us for more. #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrency
