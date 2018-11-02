November 2, 2018
How will Istanbul’s new airport, one of the largest in the world help Turkey’s tourism industry?
It's been a tumultuous year for Turkey's economy. The value of the local currency - the lira - has plummeted. Back in August - it hit record lows almost on a daily basis. And inflation has been surging, putting the brakes on some foreign investment. But one industry has made the best of a bad situation. Turkey's tourism sector is having a great year. Guests: Halil Korkmaz Chairman of the Istanbul Tourism Association Maria Alvarez Head of the Tourism Management Department at Bogazici University
