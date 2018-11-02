November 2, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Beyond The Game: Rugby's Autumn Internationals in the Northern Hemisphere get underway this weekend
Rugby's Autumn Internationals in the Northern Hemisphere get underway this weekend with an absolute bumper clash between England and South Africa at Twickenham. Beyond the Game correspondent Lance Santos has been keeping an eye on the preparations in London. #Rugby #England #SouthAfrica
Beyond The Game: Rugby's Autumn Internationals in the Northern Hemisphere get underway this weekend
Explore