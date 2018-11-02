UAE ups oil exploration ahead of Iran sanctions | Money Talks

As the US prepares for new sanctions on Iran to take effect after Sunday, global oil producers are looking at how they can make up for the expected drop in global supplies. So far, OPEC hasn't revealed what it plans to do to address the shortfall but the oil cartel's fourth-largest producer, the UAE, says it plans to increase capacity by half-a-million barrels per day by the end of the year. Jacob Greaves has joined those searching to bridge the gap. #UAE #IranSanctions #OilExploraiton