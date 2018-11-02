Hong Kong aims to be global fintech leader | Money Talks

Fintech: It's a word you may have heard but don't understand. It involves the use of technology to help us spend and save our money. And in China, it's estimated people will use their smartphones to conduct $26 trillion worth of transactions this year. Joel Flynn is in Hong Kong to find-out what the future of fintech looks like. #HongKong #Fintech #Technology