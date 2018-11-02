China cuts import tariffs to boost economy | Money Talks

It's a move China says is aimed at opening-up its economy to the world. From November, Beijing is slashing tariffs on more than 1,500 imports, including machinery, paper, textiles and construction materials. The move comes as the US reportedly considers penalising the remainder of China's imports, which would be a sharp escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Samantha Vadas is in Beijing with more on China's latest economic maneuvers. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #China #Economy #TradeWars